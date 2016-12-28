Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy geology field trip

Posted on December 28, 2016 by | Leave a comment

Geologic Excursion! — Saturday, March 25, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Location TBD. Join geologist Randy Orndorff and Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy as we take a geologic excursion across western Loudoun County. The geology of Virginia records more than 1 billion years of Earth history including four mountain-building events and subsequent drifting of continents. This trip will look at sedimentary, igneous, and metamorphic rocks that help geologists understand geologic history and how it impacts our lives today. The outing will require some short hikes, and participants should pack a lunch and beverage. Limit: 20 participants. Registration required: Sign Up Online. Questions: Contact info@loudounwildlife.org.

This entry was posted in LWC. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s