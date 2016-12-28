Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy geology field trip

Geologic Excursion! — Saturday, March 25, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Location TBD. Join geologist Randy Orndorff and Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy as we take a geologic excursion across western Loudoun County. The geology of Virginia records more than 1 billion years of Earth history including four mountain-building events and subsequent drifting of continents. This trip will look at sedimentary, igneous, and metamorphic rocks that help geologists understand geologic history and how it impacts our lives today. The outing will require some short hikes, and participants should pack a lunch and beverage. Limit: 20 participants. Registration required: Sign Up Online. Questions: Contact info@loudounwildlife.org.

