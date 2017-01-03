PLEASE POST: January 2017 meeting of the Paleontological Society of Washington

The Paleontological Society of Washington

7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 18

National Museum of Natural History, Constitution Ave. entrance

The Miocene Planet of the Apes

Ashley Hammond

Postdoctoral Scientist, Center for Advanced Study of Human Paleobiology (CASHP),

Department of Anthropology, George Washington University

There were probably more than 30 genera of apes alive throughout Africa and Eurasia during the Miocene (23-5 Mya), whereas there are just a handful alive in forests in Africa and SE Asia today. Here I will discuss the major locomotor transformations that occurred during ape evolution, as revealed by the anatomy of the pelvis and femur of fossil apes. We see that the majority of apes in the past moved differently from the apes that persist today, and that there was an increase in adaptations for suspensory locomotion relatively late during ape evolution.

Non-Smithsonian visitors will be escorted from the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH to the Q?rius auditorium at 6:50 and 6:55 p.m. Society members will host the speaker for dinner at the Elephant & Castle (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.) prior to the meeting. Members may meet at the restaurant or inside the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH at 5:00 and walk to the restaurant as a group.

http://nmnh.typepad.com/paleontological_society