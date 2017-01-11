AEG: Swearingen on Controlled Release Environmental Reactants

AEG Members & Friends,

This is a notice that our first chapter meeting of 2017 will occur on Thursday January 19th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the office of ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC at 14026 Thunderbolt Place, in Chantilly, Virginia. The presentation, Controlled Release Environmental Reactants – Green and Sustainable Approach to In-Situ Remediation, will be given by Dr. Lindsay Swearingen, Co-Owner and Managing Partner at Specialty Earth Sciences.

TOPIC: Controlled Release Environmental Reactants – Green and Sustainable Approach to In-Situ Remediation

PRESENTER: Dr. Lindsay Swearingen – Co-owner and Managing Partner at Specialty Earth Sciences

MEETING INFORMATION:

DATE: Thursday January 19, 2017

TIME: 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC

14026 Thunderbolt Place

Suite 100

Chantilly, Virginia 20151

COST (dinner & meeting):

Members: $40

Non-members: $45

Discounts Available:

Students save $20

Retirees save $10

MEETING SCHEDULE:

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Check-In, Social Hour & Dinner

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Section Business & Presentation

RESERVATIONS :

