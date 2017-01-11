AEG: Swearingen on Controlled Release Environmental Reactants

AEG Members & Friends,
This is a notice that our first chapter meeting of 2017 will occur on Thursday January 19th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the office of ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC at 14026 Thunderbolt Place, in Chantilly, Virginia. The presentation, Controlled Release Environmental Reactants – Green and Sustainable Approach to In-Situ Remediation, will be given by Dr. Lindsay Swearingen, Co-Owner and Managing Partner at Specialty Earth Sciences.
Please use our E-Pay/RSVP system to register for this event.
Visit www.AEG-BWH.org for all information about our chapter, upcoming events, etc!
We look forward to seeing you all there.
TOPIC: Controlled Release Environmental Reactants – Green and Sustainable Approach to In-Situ Remediation
PRESENTER: Dr. Lindsay Swearingen – Co-owner and Managing Partner at Specialty Earth Sciences
MEETING INFORMATION:
DATE: Thursday January 19, 2017
TIME: 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC
14026 Thunderbolt Place
Suite 100
Chantilly, Virginia 20151
COST (dinner & meeting):
Members: $40
Non-members: $45
Discounts Available:
Students save $20
Retirees save $10
MEETING SCHEDULE:
6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Check-In, Social Hour & Dinner
7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Section Business & Presentation
RESERVATIONS:
To reserve a seat, please visit our website & E-Pay System at: