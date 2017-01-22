DC Science Café “Saving Science From Itself”

Posted on January 22, 2017 by | Leave a comment

https://dcswa.org/event/20170124-dc-science-cafe-saving-science-from-itself/

DC Science Café “Saving Science From Itself” – Jan 24, 2017

January 24 @ 6:30 pm8:30 pm

 


Dan Sarewitz

The scientific enterprise is a precious jewel in humanity’s narrative. It’s been the most reliable basis for uncovering provisional truths about how the world works, for technological innovation, and for decision-making on scales ranging from the personal to the global. But as Dan Sarewitz, co-director of the Consortium for


Thomas Will

Science, Policy & Outcomes at Arizona State University, sees it, the common and long-held claim that the self-direction of science accounts for its social benefits is a myth and has led to alarming flaws in science’s organization, funding, and reward systems. The most important foundation of the scientific enterprise — trust in its fundamental validity and social value — is now at risk, he says. Join Sarewitz and Will Thomas, an historian of science and a policy analyst at the American Institute of Physics, for an historically-anchored discussion about what ails science and what the remedies might be, the social benefits we should expect from our massive investment in science, and what’s at stake if we ignore inconvenient truths about the present state of scientific inquiry.

This entry was posted in DC, DCSWA. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s