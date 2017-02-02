Google Geo Teacher Institute @ JMU 3/10

Here’s a great upcoming opportunity I just found out about:

Google Geo Teacher Institute:  Virginia 2017

(first one on the east coast!)

Friday 10th March – James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA

Google Geo Teacher Institutes are workshops focused on introducing Google Earth, Maps, Street View and their use in the classroom. The Virginia GTI is a free, one-day event open to any educators of any level.

https://sites.google.com/view/vagti17

The preferred deadline to apply is TOMORROW. All applications submitted by Feb 3rd will receive equal consideration. Applications after that date will be processed on a first come, first served basis, based on available space.

