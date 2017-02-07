February 15 meeting of the Paleontological Society of Washington

The Paleontological Society of Washington

7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 15

National Museum of Natural History, Constitution Ave. entrance

The Natural History of Horses

Raymond L. Bernor

Professor, Department of Anatomy, Howard University College of Medicine

The Evolution of horses through the Cenozoic has drawn the attention of evolutionary biologists from the mid-19th century. A brief summary of this history is given as a background to the speakers own research on Old World Neogene equids through a number of field-based and museum based studies that span North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Systematics, biogeography, paleoecology, paleodiet and functional anatomy of 3-toed and 1-toed horses are all themes presented in the talk.

Hippotherium primigenium Bernor et al., 1997

Non-Smithsonian visitors will be escorted from the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH to the Q?rius auditorium at 6:50 and 6:55 p.m. Society members will host the speaker for dinner at the Elephant & Castle (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.) prior to the meeting. Members may meet at the restaurant or inside the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH at 5:00 and walk to the restaurant as a group.

http://nmnh.typepad.com/paleontological_society