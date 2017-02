Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 – hosted by Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville

The year’s trip will focus on Precambrian geology in the Blue Ridge Anticlinorium, and will be led by Chuck Bailey, Megan Flansburg, and Tom Biggs. More information can be found on the VGFC website:

http://vgfc.blogs.wm.edu/2017-conference/