UMD Geology: Lewis (JHU) on Mars rover geology

Posted on February 20, 2017 by | Leave a comment

2017 Geology Colloquium Series

Friday, February 24th 2017 at 3:00 pm
in PLS 1140

Kevin Lewis
Johns Hopkins University

Exploration of Gale Crater Mars with the Curiosity Mars Rover

The Curiosity Mars rover has been exploring its landing site at Gale crater since 2012. Over this time it has begun to climb the lower slopes of Mount Sharp, a 5 kilometer high mound of sedimentary rock located within the crater. In this talk, we will combine orbital and rover-based geological and geophysical tools to understand the formation of Mount Sharp, with potential implications for other crater-hosted mounds found commonly in the Martian equatorial region. The ultimate goal of this work, and one of the key objectives of the Curiosity mission, is to understand the climate information recorded in the strata of Mount sharp exposed along the rover traverse.

