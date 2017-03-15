AEG Environmental and Engineering Geology Symposium

Visit www.aeg-bwh.org for all of the information regarding the symposium and other AEG-DMV events.

Third Annual Environmental and Engineering Geology Symposium

April 7th and 8th, 2017 at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia

Convened by the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) Chapter and the JMU Student Chapter of the Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists (AEG)

The third annual AEG-DMV spring environmental and engineering geology symposium will be held on the campus of JMU in Memorial Hall. The spring symposium was established to provide a forum for the exchange of ideas, allow for students to meet potential employers, and to further the fellowship that exists between geoscientists. Last year’s symposium was attended by over 50 geo-professionals, academics, and students from five universities. Lasting personal and professional relationships were forged. The Symposium will consist of the traditional poster and oral presentations on Saturday and a half-day field trip is planned on Friday to observe and learn about a cut slope failures on Interstate-64 crossing the Blue Ridge.

Friday, April 7, 2017

12:00 to 5:00 pm– Half-day field trip. The field trip will involve visiting the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains near where Interstate-64 crosses the mountain where a slope failed in the past and where historical debris flows can be observed in the nearby vicinity. In addition, a planned stop will also visit an old railroad tunnel that crosses the Blue Ridge and is under the cut slope. The tunnel is now being converted into a bike trail. Dr. Scott Eaton and Dr. Yonathan Admassu will discuss the cut slope features and tunnel. Dr. Steven Whitmeyer, a structural geologist will guide the group to several stops to explain the geology of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Please note the field trip is limited to the first 30 participants that sign up.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

08:00 to 08:30 – Symposium registration and continental breakfast

08:30 to 12:00 – Oral presentations – Memorial Hall, Room 6110

12:00 to 1:00 – Lunch & Poster presentations Mineral Museum open for viewing

(Lunch provided by the AEG-DMV and JMU Student Chapter)

1:00 to 3:00 – Oral presentations – Memorial Hall, Room 6110

Symposium attendance is open to anyone with an interest in environmental and engineering geology. Fees are based on your standing within AEG and as detailed below:

Student $30

Member $75

Non-member $90

Field Trip $45

Since overnight travel is likely for some attendees, AEG-DMV has made arrangements with the following hotels:

Holiday Inn Express $91 per night (two Queen beds)

3325 South Main Street $129 per night (King bed)

Harrisonburg, Virginia

(540) 433-9999 4.1 miles south of Memorial Hall

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­____________________________________________________________________________

Hampton Inn $134 per night (two Queen beds)

85 University Boulevard

Harrisonburg, Virginia 2.8 miles east of Memorial Hall

(540) 432-1111

The Symposium will be held in Room 6110, Memorial Hall, located at 395 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Parking is available near Memorial Hall, see attached map.

AEG-DMV and the JMU Student Chapter are excited to host this event and look forward to seeing you in Harrisonburg. To register and pay via Paypal for the symposium, please log onto the AEG-DMV website (www.aeg-bwh.org). Attendees can also pay by check at time of registration; however, please complete the event sign-up sheet at the bottom of this page, scan it, and return it to the AEG-DMV Spring Geology Symposium e-mail (AEGsymposium2017@yahoo.com) for head count purposes.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

General Directions to JMU Memorial Hall

From I-81, get off at Exit 245 in Harrisonburg onto VA Rt. 253 / Port Republic Road – Maryland Avenue towards the west. After approximately 0.9 mile, turn right onto High Street. Travel approximately 0.4 mile to the University parking lot on the left.

Advertisements