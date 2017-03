The 1518th meeting of the Geological Society of Washington will be on

Wednesday, March 29, 2017,

featuring :

Jean-Arthur Olive, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory – Columbia University

“What’s shaping the seafloor?”

Carrie Anderson, NASA

“The Organic Inventory at Titan’s Poles Inferred from ~15 Years of Cassini Observations”

Mike Ackerman, Carnegie Institution for Science

“New Perspectives on an Age-old Question: How do Granites Form?”

