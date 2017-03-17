NOVA Science Seminar: Astrobiology

Friday, March 24, 2017

Ernst Center (CE Building), Forum

12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

Seemal Asghar, Maha Khalid, Luis Vallejo, and Nimra Viryam

Former NOVA Students who Studied under Dr. Muffarah Marr

Present:

“Astrobiology: The Origin, Evolution, Distribution, and Future of Life in the Universe”

11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. – Meet and Greet and Light Refreshments in CE Forum

Presented by the Science Seminar Committee, of the Math, Science, and Engineering Division and the Annandale Campus Lyceum Committee

Abstract: Astrobiology is a cross-disciplinary subject involving understanding of biology, astronomy, geology, and chemistry. The underpinnings of the laws of physics as well as basic astronomy and planetary science lead the research toward an understanding of the origin, evolution and distribution of life in the Universe. A summary of the search for knowledge in astrobiology, annotated with findings from fossil searches, telescope examination, and interviews with iconic scientists, is presented.

Biography: The presenters are former NOVA students who were guided in their undergraduate research by Biology Adjunct Professor Dr. Muffarah Marr. They have each arranged to take time away from their current academic studies and professional commitments to present and share their undergraduate research experience with our NOVA academic community.

