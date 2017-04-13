Save the Date: Friday, April 28, 2017, 5:30 PM

You are cordially invited to join the Ocean Studies Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for the Eighteenth Annual Roger Revelle Commemorative Lecture. The Revelle Lecture was created by the Ocean Studies Board in honor of Dr. Revelle’s contributions to the ocean sciences and his dedication to making scientific knowledge available to policymakers. The 2017 speaker is Dr. Dawn Wright, the chief scientist at Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) and professor of geography and oceanography at Oregon State University.

This year’s lecture, Swells, Soundings, and Sustainability…but “here be monsters:” Mapping oceans of data for a sustainable sea, will take you on a journey of through the history of ocean mapping and identify major research challenges that still exist today. Dr. Wright will address the growing intelligence of ocean mapping systems along with both the over-abundance and the paucity of ocean data, data multidimensionality, the need to increase data resiliency and the ability to make data more accessible to many audiences.

Please note that this year the Revelle Lecture will be held at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

The lecture is free and open to the public

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 5:30 PM

The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

10th St. and Constitution Ave. NW

Washington, DC. 20560

