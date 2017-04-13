Q?Rius panel discussion on religion and evolution in the classroom

Religious Audiences and the Topic of Evolution: Lessons from the Classroom, a panel discussion taking place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 30 in the Q?Rius Theater on the ground floor of the National Museum of Natural History, 10th St. & Constitution Ave. NW in Washington DC.

A description of the event: “Jamie Jensen, Associate Professor of Biology at Brigham Young University, will discuss the intersection of faith and science in the undergraduate classroom. She will give an overview of the current state of major religious groups on the acceptance of evolution and then offer a 30-year longitudinal view of the transition toward higher acceptance amongst members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (i.e., the ‘Mormons’). Jensen will describe a classroom intervention geared toward offering students a ‘road to reconciliation’ between science and religion, and show its dramatic effects on students’ acceptance of evolution amongst highly religious Christian students. How might this lesson learned transfer into other classrooms and broader audiences across the United States?”

Discussants will be Betty W. Holley, Wes McCoy, Lee Meadows, and Briana Pobiner; the panel will be moderated by Connie Bertka.

The event is free and open to the public, with no advance reservation or ticket required. For further information, visit:

http://humanorigins.si.edu/about/events/religious-audiences-and-topic-evolution-lessons-classroom-panel-discussion

Advertisements