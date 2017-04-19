AAAS: Coles on Climate Change & the Chesapeake Bay

Victoria Coles of the Center for Environmental Science at the University of Maryland will be speaking on “The Impact of Climate Change on the Chesapeake Bay” at 6:00 p.m. on May 17 in the second floor auditorium of the AAAS Headquarters, 1200 New York Avenue NW in Washington DC.

Her talk will be the main event at the annual meeting of the AAAS STEM Volunteer Program, which has been placing STEM professionals in DC metro area schools since 2004. This school year, around two hundred volunteers assisted teachers and more than six thousand students in nine school districts.

The event is free and open to the public, but please RSVP by e-mail to Betty Calinger at bcalinge@aaas.org.

For more information about the STEM Volunteer Program, visit:

http://www.aaas.org/senior-scientists-and-engineers/programs-dc

