Carnegie science: Dr. Diana Roman – When the Volcano Stirs

Volcanic eruptions pose an increasing threat to human lives and infrastructure in today’s rapidly globalizing world, leading to a need for more-sensitive and accurate tools for detecting and interpreting signs of volcanic unrest. Fortunately, most volcanoes give subtle indications of their future eruptive potential that can be detected using state-of-the-art seismic instrumentation. Dr. Roman will explore the recent development of several new paradigms for eruption forecasting and their implications for our understanding of how volcanoes work.

Dr. Diana Roman, Staff Scientist, Department of Terrestrial Magnetism, Carnegie Institution of Science

