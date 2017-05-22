The 17th Technical Forum for Geohazards Impacting Transportation in Appalachia is coming up, and we’d like you to consider sending in an abstract! The deadline is June 12th, 2017.

Information on the conference can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/cegas/events/GITAR/default.aspx .

The Forum will be held in Blacksburg, Virginia, from August 15th to 17th, 2017, at Virginia Tech, hosted by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Many of you know about the Forum, but if you don’t: It’s a two-and-one-half day meeting focusing broadly on the intersection of geohazards and transportation, particularly in the Appalachian states. It’s a great opportunity to present your recent geotechnical or geohazards research or new work, and for keeping connected with the industrial, academic, and public-sector geotechnical industries.

We also expect to have an excellent field trip this year, on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017. The field trip will include a visit to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute Smart Road, which is a world-class facility for testing innovative transportation technology in a controlled environment. The field trip will also include a demonstration of unmanned aerial vehicles for collecting geotechnical data, analysis of that data, and an update on the current Federal regulations on the use of such vehicles.

Over the years, the focus of the Forum has broadened to include themes of forensic geology, planning, emergency response, remote sensing, karst, seismics, and hydraulics, as well as many other related topics. If it falls, floods, or fails, it’s something of interest to the Forum – the geographic focus does not need to be Appalachian. This year’s technical sessions include:

UAV and Remote Sensing

Mine Hazards

Landslide Hazard Assessment and Characterization

Rock Reinforcement

Risk and Reliability

Rockfalls

Climate Change, Extreme Events Resiliency

GIS, Mapping, and Planning

Karst

The Forum has always been a high-value (and very economically reasonable) technical conference, filled with a roster of speakers presenting novel and innovative research, new industry standards and methods, insights into management and best practices, and lessons learned. I anticipate that this year will be no different.

Please share this Call! If this email has reached you in error, or you don’t want any further communications regarding the Forum, just notify me and I’ll remove you from the distribution list.

Thank you very much,

Brian Bruckno

540-480-5896

Advertisements