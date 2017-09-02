GSW 1521: Rifts and the extrusive rocks within them

The Geological Society of Washington

founded 1893

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2017

MEETING 1521

MICHAEL RYAN, The Magma Physics Project

Columnar jointing mechanics in three dimensions

CHUCK BAILEY, The College of William & Mary

Normal faulting and graben development as catalysts for Late

Cenozoic landscape change, Fish Lake Plateau, Utah

BETH MCCLELLAN, Radford University

Evolution of a Neoproterozoic intracontinental rift: New insights

from provenance analysis of conglomerates in the Mount Rogers

Formation, SW Virginia

TALKS WILL BE 20 MINUTES w/ QUESTIONS TO FOLLOW

