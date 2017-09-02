GSW 1521: Rifts and the extrusive rocks within them

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2017
MEETING 1521
MICHAEL RYAN, The Magma Physics Project
Columnar jointing mechanics in three dimensions
CHUCK BAILEY, The College of William & Mary
Normal faulting and graben development as catalysts for Late
Cenozoic landscape change, Fish Lake Plateau, Utah
BETH MCCLELLAN, Radford University
Evolution of a Neoproterozoic intracontinental rift: New insights
from provenance analysis of conglomerates in the Mount Rogers
Formation, SW Virginia
TALKS WILL BE 20 MINUTES w/ QUESTIONS TO FOLLOW
___________________________________
Refreshments at 7:30 p.m. Formal program at 8:00 p.m.
John Wesley Powell Auditorium
2170 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC
