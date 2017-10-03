October 18 meeting of the Paleontological Society of Washington

The Paleontological Society of Washington

7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 18

National Museum of Natural History, Constitution Ave. entrance

The Oldest Ceratopsians (and the Origin of Horned Dinosaurs) from a Fabulous Jurassic Fauna in Western China

Catherine Forster, Professor of Biology, George Washington University

Since 2001, The George Washington University and the Institute for Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology have collaborated in expeditions to the Late Jurassic Shishugou Formation in Xinjiang Province, China. Field research there in the western reaches of the Gobi Desert can be extremely difficult due to high heat, wind storms, and occasional deluges, but it has also always been extremely productive. Through the years the expeditions have collected numerous new animals including crocodilians, turtles, lizards, cynodonts, and theropod, sauropod, and ornithischian dinosaurs. Notably, we have discovered the two earliest members of the Ceratopsia (horned dinosaurs), Yinlong and Hualianceratops. These discoveries show that the origin of this group extends well into the Jurassic, and morphology unique to these taxa strengthen the sister-group relationship between ceratopsians and pachycephalosaurs.

Non-Smithsonian visitors will be escorted from the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH to the Q?rius auditorium at 6:50 and 6:55 p.m. Society members will host the speaker for dinner at the Elephant & Castle (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.) prior to the meeting. Members may meet at the restaurant or inside the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH at 5:00 and walk to the restaurant as a group.

