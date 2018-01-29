Paul Nadeau at NOVA: the US Shale Oil/Gas Revolution

Posted on January 29, 2018

Please join us for a presentation by Paul Nadeau (University of Stavanger, Norway) on “The US Shale Oil/Gas Revolution: A Historic Opportunity for America.” It will be at 12noon on Friday, February 9, in the CA 302 Auditorium (CA Building). I’ve seen Paul give this talk at GSW and it’s excellent – a neat blend of “state of the art” of fossil fuel extraction in the US, Norwegian socialist society, and how those two might merge in a giant submarine pipeline. Paul thinks outside the box, and is a lively raconteur – this is not to be missed! Free and open to the public. Please advertise the event to students.

