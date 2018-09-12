PSW: DeMar on amphibians and non-dino reptiles during the K/PG

The Paleontological Society of Washington

7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 19

National Museum of Natural History, Constitution Ave. entrance

Amphibians, lizards, and snakes from the Age of Dinosaurs and the end-Cretaceous mass extinction

David G. DeMar, Jr.

Postdoctoral Research fellow, Paleobiology Dept., Smithsonian Institution.

The Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction, which famously led to the demise of the non-avian dinosaurs, redirected the evolutionary trajectory of life on Earth. Here, I present on how salamanders, lizards, and snakes, a largely overlooked aspect of the vertebrate faunas from this critical time interval, fared during that extinction event. Moreover, these ecologically sensitive taxa or the proverbial ‘canaries in a coal mine’ serve as a litmus test for testing the climate-driven hypotheses of the K-Pg mass extinction.

Non-Smithsonian visitors will be escorted from the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH to the Q?rius theatre at 6:50 and 6:55 p.m. Society members will host the speaker for dinner at the Elephant & Castle (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.) prior to the meeting.

