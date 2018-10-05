October 17, 2019 Paleontological Society of Washington meeting

The Paleontological Society of Washington

7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 17

National Museum of Natural History, Constitution Ave. entrance

From Filter-Feeding Plesiosaurs to Miocene Megalodon (a double-header)

Stephen Godfrey

Curator of Paleontology, Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD

I will first describe the aristonectine elasmosaur Morturneria seymourensis from the upper Maastrichtian of Seymour Island, Antarctica. The cranial anatomy of Morturneria is derived relative to all other plesiosaurs, possessing a novel suite of dental and oral cavity adaptions. It is thought that this highly derived suite of adaptations is convergent with extant gray whales and archaic mysticetes and that it functioned similarly in sieve feeding following suction. The second half of the presentation will focus on trophic interactions between Neogene cetaceans and the mega-tooth shark Carcharocles megalodon (Otodontidae). Trophic interactions between this apex Neogene marine predator and contemporary cetaceans, such as Carcharocles-bitten cetacean bone, will be reviewed

Non-Smithsonian visitors will be escorted from the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH to the Q?rius theatre at 6:50 and 6:55 p.m. Society members will host the speaker for dinner at the Elephant & Castle (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.) prior to the meeting. Members may meet at the restaurant or inside the Constitution Ave. entrance of the NMNH at 5:00 and walk to the restaurant as a group. Parking is available in the west side parking lot of the NMNH. http://nmnh.typepad.com/paleontological_society.

